Soccer legend Moses Chunga tips CAPS United to beat Dynamos in Sunday derby 

By Sports Reporter

ALL roads lead to Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Sunday as city rivals CAPS United and Dynamos lock horns in a highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter.

The much-hyped rivalry marks its return to the ceremonial home of football after nearly half a decade.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the game, Dynamos legend Moses Chunga believes his beloved team is not in the best of form and chances are high CAPS United might walk away with three points.

“Going into the match CAPS seems to have an edge because they have scored 15 goals and compared to my Dembare, which has only scored eight goals and conceded the same number of goals.

“So most likely CAPS United will walk away winners,” said Chunga.

Dynamos is currently on position 11 with 12 points, while their rival CAPS United are on position six with 16 points.

Dynamos have managed two victories this season, the other eight games being six draws and two defeats while CAPS on the other hand have won five drawn one and lost five.

Chunga is one of the few coaches who had a privilege of crossing the divide and coach both teams and he believes that the fixture has lost its lustre since a number of things have changed.

“During our time the stadium used to be filled around 10:30 because everyone was eagerly waiting for this big fixture.

“But these days you can even read a newspaper in the stadium during the game because it’s no longer that big,” added Chunga.

Nicknamed Bambo, the living soccer legend boasts of holding the all-time top goal scorer in one season since independence after scoring 46 goals in 1986.

The former gunslinger also shared with us his best moment in the Harare derbies he played.

“I played many derbies but the one I always remember is the one we beat them 6-2.

“I scored a hat-trick in that game, and it was big to me because this is a big fixture,” said Chunga with a smirk on his face.