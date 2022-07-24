SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS: “Mnangagwa must resign, or bring back Mohadi!”

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOCIAL media users have demanded President Emmerson Mnangagwa to either resign from office or bring back his tainted deputy Kembo Mohadi, who quit his job after a dramatic expose’ of his sexual shenanigans involving married women and subordinates.

The demands came out in defence of Susan Mutami, late foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo’s Australian based girlfriend who claims Mnangagwa raped her at 14 years of age.

Mutami gave graphic details of how Mnangagwa took advantage of her while at his Sherwood farm in a four hour long Twitter space that attracted over 12 000 listeners.

One of his young brothers, Patrick and former state security minister Owen Ncube also had sexual intercourse with a then minor, Mutami.

ED Mnangagwa must step down or give Mohadi his job back !! #JusticeForSusanMutami — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) July 22, 2022

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba rubbished her claims while Zanu PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi claimed she was working for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

[@mutami_susan had 13500 listeners on her space where she detailed some of the most disgusting experiences she went through because of a paedophile @edmnangagwa. A rapist some deluded pple call president. Mnangagwa is the epitome yeHumbwa. If Kembo Mohadi resigned, Mnangagwa MUST pic.twitter.com/EGXq9KDJj5 — Majaira Jairosi (@MJairosi) July 22, 2022

A video of former First Lady Grace Mugabe scolding Mnangagwa, then Vice President, for bedding underage girls has also been shared online.

The video was taken at the height of factionalism within Zanu PF, months before Mugabe was toppled by the army and replaced by Mnangagwa.

@edmnangagwa akati anongoisa musoro ka hwani ka two kuna @mutami_susan when she was in Form 3 in 2004 akamupa 2million mwana we chikoro

And he was HIV positive @PoliceZimbabwe shld investigate him for child rape. He is a paedophile pic.twitter.com/RRI3ODb1H5 — Malvern Dengu (@HumanRights112) July 22, 2022

“Susan’s story is sad, when she said ‘I died at 15’ I felt that. It’s a political dynamite to Mnangagwa’s criminal enterprise recklessness & their mendacious efforts to cover it up will this time hand pretext for citizens to demonstrate their power,” said CCC’s Cecilia Chimbiri, a victim of sexual harassment at the hands of the police and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).