Socialite Tatelicious chronicles abuse at SA airport officials, says she was sexually assaulted

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL socialite Tatelicious, real name Tatenda Zenzo Karigambe, has launched scathing sexual harassment allegations against South African Johannesburg OR Tambo airport staffers after she was temporarily held on grounds of failing to produce a visa.

In a series of Facebook posts, Tatelicious claimed she was refused access to her HIV medication and access to her legal representative.

The outspoken socialite apparently missed a series of shows as a result of the skirmishes.

“South Africa mmmmmmmm! I almost died. The xenophobia, transphobia, HIV phobia … I have no words,” Tatelicious said.

“I did not know that my Swedish travel document required a visa to enter South Africa. I assumed that since I am Zimbabwean it would be the same as with the Zimbabwean document.

“I was denied entry because my Swedish travel document needed a visa. I opted for legal counsel and asylum application. My goodness all hell broke loose.”

Tatelicious said she was handcuffed because she had refused to go to a detention facility without a lawyer present.

“I was locked in detention for six days and not allowed any phone calls and I was sexually assaulted by the detention center manager, Mr Glen and Ms King from home office immigration center instructed the OR Tambo police not to open a criminal docket about my case.

“I was put in solitary for three days and did not dare to eat because I overheard security officers say ‘put poison so that she dies’.

Tatelicious’ representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were denied access to assist her.

“UNHCR tried to reach out to me but Ms King said not even the United Nations can stop her to block help from outside.

“I was made to pay 5000rands in a space of 3 days if I needed to access the phone or take my HIV medication.

“When my money finished, Mr Glen the facility manager told his security officers not to allow me to take any calls from my lawyers or UNHCR and they threw away my HIV medication.”