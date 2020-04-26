Soldier Dies, 24 Injured In Kariba Army Truck Accident

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A SOLDIER died Sunday afternoon after a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) truck he was travelling in from Kariba to Harare was involved in a fatal accident.

According to Information Ministry secretary, Nick Mangwana, 24 other soldiers were injured in the accident and were rushed to Kariba hospital.

“An army truck involved in managing the #lockdownzim was involved in a fatal crash about 49km from Kariba on its way to Harare,” he said.

“One soldier lost his life while 24 others were injured. The injured were rushed to Kariba District Hospital,” said Mangwana.