Soldier On The Run After Selling Car, Stealing It

By Staff Reporter

A MASVINGO based soldier is on the run after hijacking and vanishing with a vehicle he had sold to a taxi driver some few months before.

Police sources in Masvingo have confirmed that a man-hunt has since been launched for Lieutenant Pride Hlongwane after he stole a blue Honda Fit from Andrew Munhende, a taxi driver.

The matter which was reported at Chikato Police Station has since been moved to Masvingo’s Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).

Munhende got into an agreement with Hlongwane to buy the vehicle on a rent to buy basis.

According to police sources, payment for the car was completed in June 2019.

Hlongwane was immediately transferred to Gweru’s Military Academy for further training and was not easily available to surrender the car registration book to Munhende.

On his return in December last year, Hlongwane is said to have approached Munhende in the company of two other soldiers, only identified as Madyara and Njovo at Yeukai Shopping Centre where they manhandled him and took possession of the vehicle.

The four are alleged to have sped off into town where Munhende followed them only to see Hlongwane speeding along the Bulawayo road after having dropped his alleged accomplices.

During the hijack, Munhende also lost his driver’s licence, bank cards US$54, R960 and $920.