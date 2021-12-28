Soldier Shoots Dead Gweru Motorist

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A SOLDIER stationed at the Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru reportedly shot and killed a local man on Christmas Day.

The now deceased, Ziyesa Tsvetera (32) according to a police report was shot at by staff sergeant Evidence Makuyana (27) while he was on guard duties armed with an AK rifle.

“On 25 December 2021 at around 0100 hours the accused in the company of his workmate Spencer Chihanga (23) were doing perimeter checks,” the police report reads in part.

“They spotted the now deceased, who had parked his motor vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Omnibus registration number AFF 9797 silver in colour at Lingfield turn off along Gweru-Mvuma Road adjacent to the perimeter fence of Josiah Tungamirai Airbase.”

Makuyana then approached the vehicle to inquire why Tsvetera had parked at a protected area. However, the now-deceased switched on his vehicle and drove off.

“At that moment accused fired three warning shots into the air ordering the now deceased to stop. The now-deceased ignored the orders and drove the vehicle onto the main road, resulting in the accused firing two shots directed at the vehicle. The now-deceased did not stop and drove away from the scene towards Gweru C.B.D.

“The accused and his colleague Spencer Chihanga sought the services of Stanley Muvhavhauri N.R 23-052667-W-26, male aged 36 of 4058 Hornbill Road, Athlone, Gweru who was driving his Nissan Navara registration number AES 2019 towards Gweru to chase and block the deceased’s vehicle,” the police memo read.

They caught up with the Tsvetera at the Riverside roundabout and managed to block him, and they realised that the now deceased had been shot in the back and they took him to the Gweru Provincial Hospital before making a report at Gweru Central Police Station.

Tsvetera succumbed to gunshot wounds while admitted at the hospital.

Makuyana has made indications to the police in the presence of his commanders who, however, have refused to release him into the custody of the police.