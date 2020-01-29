Soldier Steals Brandy Worth $11, Fined $400

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer, who stole a 125ml brandy worth $11 from a local supermarket, was fined $400 by a local magistrates’ court Monday.

Cashington Gumisai, 40, appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi facing shoplifting charges.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment wholly suspended on condition that he pays a $400 fine.

Asked why he committed the offence, Gumisai told the court that he earns $750 per month.

“Your Worship, it was not my intention to steal but my salary is too paltry and I had exhausted it,” he said.

But the magistrate told the army officer that he was a disgrace to the society.

“You are a disgrace because you should lead by example. Imagine how the president feels if he heard of such a story,” said Manhibi.

Prosecutors told the court that on January 25 this year at Pick and Pay supermarket, Gumisai unlawfully took One Star brandy and starched it in his pocket.

He proceeded to the exit point but was arrested by an alert security guard.

Gumisai was searched and One Star brandy was recovered. The officer was later taken to the Mutare Central Police Station.