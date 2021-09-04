Soldier, Wife Die In Limo Accident

Spread This News











LUPANE: A Bulawayo-based soldier and his wife died on the spot after a Limousine Lincoln they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree.

The accident happened in St Luke’s and claimed the lives of two others.

Police confirmed the accident that occurred about 500 metres from Kenmaur shops along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road Thursday morning.

Dingulwazi Mhlanga (30) who was a chaplain at Lookout Masuku Barracks, formerly Llewelyn Barracks and wife Rumbidzai Mhlanga (30) were in the luxury vehicle driven by Norman Moyo (30) of 4240 Lobengula West in Bulawayo.

Moyo also died on the spot.

The couple was heading for their rural home in Ndlovu, Chief Mvuthu area outside Victoria Falls when tragedy befell.

A fourth victim died on admission to St Luke’s Hospital and has not

been identified.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to announce names of victims of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 138km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on 2 September 2021 at around 11:30 am,” the police acting national spokesperson Superintendent Resistance Ncube said.

“The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as Norman Moyo (30) of 4240 Lobengula West in Bulawayo, Rumbidzai Mhlanga (30) of Ndlovu Secondary School in Victoria Falls, Dingulwazi Mhlanga (30) of Llewelyn Barracks in Bulawayo.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to visit St Luke’s Hospital and assist in the identification of the fourth victim, a male adult who died upon admission at the hospital.”

The vehicle was travelling to the resort city of Victoria Falls and it is believed Moyo, the driver was going to pick the car’s owner at the Victoria Falls International Airport where he had landed from the United Kingdom.