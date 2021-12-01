Soldiers Killed In Haulage Truck Collision

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni

TWO Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers died Tuesday in a horrific crash after the vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck in Chiredzi.

The two soldiers, who were travelling in a Mazda Primacy, had the fateful accident on the 95km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda road.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com, and said investigations into the accident are ongoing.

“We are yet to find out the total number of people who were involved in the accident so far it’s not yet clear, but the police are still conducting investigations. You can check with the army for more details and identification of the deceased,” Nyathi said.

However, ZNA public relations director, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Tatenda Nyambi and Nehemiah Mabutho who are both stationed at Buffalo Range.

Sources said Mabutho was driving the car and failed to indicate that he was turning right at the Buffalo Range turnoff, whilst the haulage truck was overtaking.

The two soldiers were coming back from Chiredzi town where they had gone to pick up some groceries.

The haulage truck which was being driven Anesu Marume hit the soldiers’ vehicle on the right side before it swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Efforts to save the two were in vain since they were both declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Postmortem is being conducted at Chiredzi General Hospital.