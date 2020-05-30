Soldiers, police called in as inmates at Masvingo quarantine centres riot

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

AGITATED inmates at Masvingo Polytechnic and Masvingo Teachers Colleges Friday clashed with members of the country’s security services as they demanded to be given their test results and be released from compulsory quarantine.

The commotion was as a result of an increase of returnees from neighbouring countries who are being accommodated at the two centres, without having their tests done.

Those already housed at the facilities fear they are now at risk of being exposed to the virus through continued stay at the centres.

The inmates said they have been at the quarantine centres for the past 17 days and were tested for the deadly Covid-19 on Monday.

They were expecting heir test results within 72 hours, which authorities were yet to release.

At Masvingo Teachers’ College quarantine centre, anti-riot police had to be called in after a nurse was held hostage by inmates who were demanding their results.

Authorities later released only 33 people at Masvingo Teachers College who had reportedly tested negative for Covid-19.

At Masvingo Polytechnic College, soldiers and anti-riot police besieged the centre after inmates locked the canteen and denied new arrivals access to breakfast.

At least 80 people were later released from Masvingo Polytechnic after the ministry availed test results.

The stand-off took the greater part of the day Friday.

Efforts to get a comment from the provincial medical director, Dr Amadiof Shamu were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.