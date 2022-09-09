Somabula man loses property worth US$85k to veld fire

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A farmer from Somabula in Midlands province is counting loss after a veld fire gutted his 14,000 hay bales and farming equipment worthy US$85 000.

Environmental Management Agency(EMA) Midlands Spokesperson Oswald Ndlovu confirmed the incident.

“The major incident we have recorded so far in Midlands in terms of veld fires is the case of a Somabula farmer. The farmer lost 14000 hay bales and three tractors valued at US$85 000,” he said.

Ndlovu said Midlands has so far lost at least 7500 hectares to veld fires this year.

“We would like to encourage community members to work together in keeping out veld fires. They need to form fire fighting teams and assist each other in putting out veld fires. No one should start fires outside their residential or commercial premises between now and 30 November,” he said.

According to EMA statistics in 2021 Midlands lost 89 000 hectares to fires.

“Chirumanzu was the most affected. Gweru, Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Gokwe North and Gokwe South are also hotspot districts,” Ndlovu said.