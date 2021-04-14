Somalia president signs law extending his term

Spread This News











BBC

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has signed a law extending his mandate by two years.

This follows parliament’s approval of a motion to extend the term over the dispute that’s caused a delay in conducting an election.

“President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo officially signed the Special Electoral Law for Federal Election on Tuesday evening. The Parliament voted overwhelmingly on this motion on Monday,” Information minister Osman Dubbe said.

Farmajo’s term expired on 8 February and the current parliament’s term ended in December – and indirect parliamentary and presidential elections that should have followed have been derailed by political disagreements.

Somali opposition leaders and the regional states of Jubbaland and Puntland, as well as the country’s senate, have rejected parliament’s decision.

Somalia’s donors, including the United States and the European Union have also opposed the decision.

The EU on Tuesday said the action was divisive and posed a grave threat to the peace and stability of the country,

The US said the move would compel it “to re-evaluate our bilateral relations with [Somalia], to include diplomatic engagement and assistance, and to consider all available tools, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to respond to efforts to undermine peace and stability”.