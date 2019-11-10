Son (1) struck dead with axe handle during parents’ conjugal rights row

By Staff Reporter

Mutasa: A polygamist in Honde Valley was arrested last week after accidentally striking and killing his one-year-old with an axe handle on the head during a brawl with his first wife who accused him of spending more quality time with his second wife.

Police confirmed the incident.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the incident occurred around 2300hrs on a day last week and investigations were still in progress.

According to police, the suspect Elia Nyamahondo (42), of Chavhanga village under Chief Mutasa, was relaxing with his second wife, a Prisca Masuka (29) at 2200hrs at their homestead.

Nyamahondo was reportedly approached by his first wife, Mary Chiripawako (35) who demanded to know why he was not in her hut since it was her day to spend time with their husband.

This did not go down well with Nyamahondo who rushed to the kitchen to pick up an axe handle with the intention of striking Chiripawako for giving him a hard time.

He however missed the wife and accidentally hit his son who was being carried by Chiripawako.

The minor sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Chavhanga clinic.

The minor`s condition deteriorated and was transferred to Hauna District hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made at Ruda police station who attended the scene leading to Nyamahondo`s arrest.

“As police, we urge members of public to solve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violence as this may lead to unnecessary loss of life,” said Kakohwa.