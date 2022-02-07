Son (28) Beheads Mother (65), Burns corpse

Spread This News

IN a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old Mutoko man has been arrested on allegations of beheading his mother and burning her body before single-handedly burying the charred remains in a shallow grave.

Jephat Nyakutura of Maruza Village, under Chief Nyamukoho, is currently held by police over the gruesome murder of his mother Juliet Chapfuruka.

“Police arrested a suspect who is believed to be a mental patient in connection with the murder of his biological mother. The deceased’s body was exhumed from a shallow grave in a decomposing state. We urge those who are in custody of mental patients to make sure that they get their medication as prescribed,” Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident

It is alleged that on February 2 in the afternoon, Serinah Chitonho (43), a neighbour, visited the deceased’s homestead after realising that she has had not seen her for some time.

Upon arrival, she found the suspect alone at home and inquired on the whereabouts of his mother, but she did not get a satisfactory answer.

Chitonho then informed the deceased’s relative Persuade Mvundura about the issue, and a search was instituted.

The search team came across a fresh grave about 50m from the homestead.

They dug the grave and exhumed a body which had a missing head.

They informed the police, who attended the scene and discovered that the body had been burnt.

The police searched for the missing head and found a human jaw, grey hair and teeth about 60m from the grave.

They also saw a place where a fire had been made near the grave, which could have been used to burn the body.

Chapfuruka’s body was taken to Kotwa Hospital for post-mortem.