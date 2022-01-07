Songani Completes Iceland Move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

VETERAN forward Silas Songani has completed a remarkable return to European football at the age of 32 after sealing a move to Iceland second tier side, Vestri.

The move which is set to unite Songani with Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu comes over a year after the former Harare City forward returned to the domestic premiership after a lengthy stay in Denmark.

Vestri confirmed the move on their social media pages.

“The West has agreed with Silas Songani, a 32-year-old winger with 11 national games for Zimbabwe, who comes to us from FC Platinum. We warmly welcome Silas and look forward to seeing him in the costume of Vestri,” the club said.

The well-traveled forward arrives at the club as a free agent after leaving FC Platinum when his contract expired in December 2021.

He has been with the Zvishavane-based platinum miners since 2020 when he joined the side from FC Sydvest in Denmark while a potential move to Sudanese giants failed to materialise in October last year.

Songani reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with the Iceland club in November last year and will be officially registered with Vestri in February, ahead of the new season.

In addition to compatriot Benyu, the seasoned Songani will also link up with former teammate at Danish side SönderjyskE, Nicolaj Madsen.