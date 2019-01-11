Soul Jah Love’s trial fails to start; singer in trouble over airport fracas

By Audience Mutema

THE trial of dancehall chanter Soul Muzavazi Masaki, better known as Soul Jah Love, failed to start Wednesday after the singer hired a new defence attorney.

Musakai is charged with breaching aviation regulations an airport fracas last year after he tried to sneak a basketball onto a plane.

He was initially represented by Harare attorney Anesu Bangidza who renounced agency for undisclosed reasons.

The trial is expected to proceed on January 21.

Masaki allegedly committed the offence in December last year when he forced his way through the Robert Mugabe International Airport screening point with an inflated basketball.

Court heard he was told to deflate the ball or leave it behind by an officer who was manning the screening point.

The singer reportedly returned back to the departure exit only to return a few minutes later still carrying the ball which he was hiding behind him.

This time he went to a different screening point but was noticed by the officer who had served him earlier on.

Court heard that Musaki was again told to deflate his ball, but he refused and scuffled with the officers until he got to the boarding gate.

He ended up missing his flight due to the scuffle and went on to vow that the plane would not arrive safely.

Aviation officers then called the police who arrested singer as he was screaming on top of his vehicle, cursing the authorities and the plane he was supposed to board.

Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye is presiding over the case.