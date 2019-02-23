Souljah Love airport bust up trial ends, ruling next Thursday

By Audience Mutema

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Soul Jah Love will next week Thursday know his fate after a Harare magistrate Friday set the date for a ruling on the controversial musician’s charge of breaching aviation regulations at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport last year.

Souljah Love, real name Soul Musaka, allegedly committed the offence in December by forcing his way through the airport screening point with an inflated basketball.

Court heard during trial that he was told to deflate the ball or leave it behind by an officer who was manning the screening point.

The singer reportedly went back through the departure exit only to return a few minutes later still carrying the ball which he was hiding behind him.

This time he went to a different screening point but was noticed by the officer who had served him earlier on.

Court heard that Musaka was again told to deflate his ball, but he refused and scuffled with the officers until he got to the boarding gate.

He ended up missing his flight due to the scuffle and went on to vow that the plane would not arrive safely.

Aviation officers then called police who arrested the musician as he was screaming on top of his voice, cursing the authorities and the plane he was supposed to board.

In his defence, Musaka said, “It was not possible for me to leave my ball behind wherever I go because my spirit mediums live inside that ball.”

After a full trial, Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye on Friday set Musaka’s ruling to February 28.