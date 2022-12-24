‘South Africa is no longer safe’ – say Zimbabweans kicked out of building by Dudula activists; women, children, blind and disabled left homeless

Spread This News

By Times Live

“South Africa is a lawless country. The only thing I need now is to go home and hope to start a project that will generate income and sustain me and my family.”

This is according to Lazarus Chinhara, 46, one of the victims who was allegedly forcefully removed by a group claiming to be Operation Dudula members from Msibi House, a hijacked building in New Doornfontein in Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Some of the victims spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, describing how they were evicted from the building and allegedly assaulted after they moved to a park close to the building they once occupied.

Chinhara, a father of three and a leader of Zimbabwean people in South Africa with disabilities, said a group of people claiming to be from Operation Dudula arrived on Saturday at about 11am.

He said they gave them short notice to vacate their flats.

“At first we thought they were joking and when people delayed moving their items, they entered the flats and started throwing our belongings out,” he said.

Chinhara is blind and lost all his belongings, including new clothes and groceries he wanted to send to his children for Christmas.

“Unfortunately some people were not there and as a result, the thieves took advantage of that.

“They also took property belonging to the people, like TVs, fridges, groceries and new clothes that we wanted to take to our families in Zimbabwe since we are now approaching Christmas,” he said.

After the eviction, more than 300 foreign nationals including children, blind and other disabled residents sought refuge at a nearby park, some with belongings they managed to salvage during the eviction.

On Saturday evening they slept peacefully but the following night the same group returned in taxis and allegedly assaulted them, Chinhara said.

“They started beating the people including the disabled. . We ran to Jeppe police station thinking that the police would come and chase away those people,” he said.

He alleged police told them to return to their home country. Their next stop was Johannesburg Central police station where they also didn’t get help. “When we came back [to the park] we found that they had taken all our belongings, , including groceries. “Even my mobility stick was taken. Right now we are looking for places where we can be accommodated but some of the buildings are refusing , to take in people with disabilities. ” he said. Chinhara added his money was taken during the eviction and his relatives from Zimbabwe were asking him to go back home but he couldn’t afford it. “This time of the year, transport is like R1,700 and I don’t even have that.”