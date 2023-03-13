South Africa: Six Zimbabweans awaiting trial escape from police custody in shootout

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

SOUTH African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members freeing six Zimbabwean prisoners in transit.

Provincial Commissioner Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe in a statement on Monday said the six escapees, Forward Shumba (26), Shingirai Nyandome (32), Brilliant Sibanda (26), Erick Sithole (35), Moses Zambara (32) and Alex Nkomo (35) escaped after an attack on the police vehicle by unknown, heavily armed suspects who remain on the run.

“Polokwane: Police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning, Monday 13 March 2023.

“The suspects thereafter took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie. The incident happened along the Vivo Road next to the first Schoemansdal turnoff outside Louis Trichardt,” the statement reads.

SAPS added that five of the escapees were arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition whilst one was nabbed for cable theft.

Meanwhile, Hadebe has ordered the mobilization of the necessary police resources, including the airwing, to hunt down the escapees and the suspects.

He warned the public not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they are considered dangerous.

Zimbabweans who have left the country for greener pastures in South Africa are accused of exacerbating crime rate in the neighbouring country.