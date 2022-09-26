South African Mosimane new coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli

By Supersport

Mosimane has been in South Africa and Tanzania in the last few months conducting coaching masterclasses after he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Al Ahli were relegated last year and are currently seventh in the Saudi second division. The three-time Caf Champions league winner was announced as the new club coach on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG: Highly successful South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has been named the new head coach of Al Ahli FC of Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahly decided to part ways with Mosimane back in June after he spent nearly two years in charge of the Cairo giants.

During his 21-month tenure, Mosimane led the Red Devils to three Caf Champions League finals in a row, winning both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the competition.

He had also guided the team to two consecutive Fifa Club World Cup bronze medals and two Caf Super Cup victories, as well as an Egypt Cup title and an Egyptian Super Cup coronation.

Following a three-month break from coaching, Mosimane has now found a new home at Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli in Jeddah as he hopes to turn around their form.

Al Ahli were shockingly relegated from the Saudi Pro League for the first time in the club’s history after finishing 15th with just 32 points.

They have also experienced a poor start to their Yelo League campaign this season as they lie seventh in the standings with just eight points from five games.