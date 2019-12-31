South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

Africa News

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was set to perform at a concert ushering in the new year, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Chaka Chaka was set to perform at the Enkuka concert organised by the king of Buganda kingdom, which has been previously headlined by opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, who is a fierce critic of president Yoweri Museveni has been reportedly described as ‘the next Mandela’ by Chaka Chaka.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that Chaka Chaka had entered the country using a wrong visa, and was consequently deported.

‘‘An ordinary visa can’t allow her to perform in any income generating activity,’‘ Enanga told local media.

The celebrated South African musician and global children’s ambassador took to social media to set the record straight on her reported deportation.

Chaka Chaka issues reassurances about her wellbeing, and explained why she would not be performing at the Kampala concert.

‘‘I took a decision not to appear this evening at Enkuka, because there were just too many things that I could not understand or explain. If somebody had explained to me, I really would have understood.’‘ she explained.

‘‘Not deported, not arrested, not captured. Everything is fine, everything is in order. I know my people are worried, my country is worried, my husband is worried….but I am fine.’‘