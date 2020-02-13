South Africa’s Idols winner buys family a home

Channel24

Idols SA winner, Yanga Sobetwa, just bought her very first family home and is beyond excited.

The 18-year-old musician took to Instagram to share the good news with her almost 350 000 followers. She posted a picture of herself standing next to her mother in front of their home. In the lengthy caption, Yanga mentioned how grateful she is for being blessed enough to be in a position to help her family.

“It’s another GOOD MORNING for the Young-lights. I finally purchased a property for my family and I, God is Good man!!! I write this in disbelief thank you to my parents who helped me take wise decisions and for your prayers and support. [sic]”

The Promised Land singer further stated that she finally has time to finish her grade 12 studies this year, and thanked God for helping her achieve all the dreams she wanted to before the age of 20.

“I’m about to go on your in Port Elizabeth, finishing my matric,have a car, have an album, ngi julis’ ukubonga kuwe, this is me thanking God for everything he’s done for me and everything I’ve wanted to achieve before the age of 20,not bragging but showing people that God can do it for you too. [sic]”

Last year, there was a lot of negative talk about the youngster not finishing her matric, after a local publication reported that she regrets not completing her studies, Yanga set the record straight to DRUM magazine.

“To be honest I laughed when I saw the article, I wasn’t fazed at all. I wasn’t going to say anything but for the sake of my supporters I had to clear the air. I am very young and I believe respect is earned. The newspaper headline said that I regret taking a break from my matric, which I never did, it was a decision that was taken by my parents and teachers for my mental well-being.”