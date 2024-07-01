South Africa’s Ramaphosa announces cabinet that includes ex-opposition leader

Spread This News

Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former opposition leader John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture on Sunday, bringing the Democratic Alliance and other parties into his new coalition cabinet.

Ramaphosa’s African National Congress was forced to join forces with rival parties to stay in power after losing its majority for the first time in three decades in a May 29 election.

The announcement of the new cabinet of the government of national unity followed weeks of protracted and at times acrimonious negotiations.

Ramaphosa retained the ANC’s Enoch Godongwana as finance minister while Ronald Lamola was appointed minister of international relations and cooperation, replacing Naledi Pandor. Gwede Mantashe stayed on as mineral and petroleum resources minister but the president removed energy from his portfolio. The combination of mineral resources had been seen by many as creating a prejudice in favour of coal as a source of power generation. Energy will now fall within the portfolio of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. “These men and women we have appointed to the executive … reflect the diversity of our nation,” Ramaphosa said. “In the spirit of partnership and collaboration, the incoming government will work together.” Wrangling over who gets what cabinet seat was the last hurdle to setting up a government , which now faces the task of reviving a moribund economy, fixing crumbling roads and power stations and creating jobs for the third of South Africans out of work.