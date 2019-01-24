WATCH: South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, more Zim artists mourn Tuku

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

TOP South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has described the death of Zimbabwe music icon Oliver Mtukudzi as sad.

Chaka Chaka is among local and foreign musicians who have paid tribute to the late famed Zimbabwe’s cultural ambassador.

Tuku died aged 66 at Harare’s Avenues Clinic 23 January after a battle with diabetes.

He breathed his last on the very same day South African Jazz icon and friend, Hugh Masekela also died a year ago.

“It’s very sad that on this very same we are commemorating one year since Uncle Hugh passed on and a year later, we are saying goodbye to Oliver Mtukudzi life is something else,” Chaka Chaka told South Africa’s eNCA television.

South African Hip hop sensation, Cassper Nyovest took to his Instagram page sharing a video of himself singing along to Tuku’s “Wasakara” hit song.

Kenya’s Sauti Sol also posted, “Oh nooo! Not Oliver Mtukudzi Rest with the angels”.

Zimbabwean artists who also paid tribute to Samanyanga include his long-time friend and music contemporary Thomas Mapfumo as well as poet and musician Albert Nyathi.

Also joining the tributes were Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Stunner, Cindy Munyavi, Buffalo Signal and MacDonald Chidavaenzi.

Urban Grooves co-pioneer Sanii Makhalima, Takura, Dj Stavo, Flint Bedrock, Dj Oskid, Tytan, Madam Boss, Fungisai Mashavave, Charles Charamba and Winky D were among some young local artists who have sent condolence messages to the late musician’s family.

They include gospel crooner and friend to Tuku, Charles Charamba who said “It is one of the shocking chapters in the history of our music industry”.

“The music fraternity has lost a pacesetter. Fortunate enough his voice shall remain with us,” Charamba said.

Government was Thursday set to decide on Mtukudzi’s hero status with calls for the late icon to be declared a national hero.