SPAIN: Kadewere scores on Real Mallorca debut 

WARRIORS striker Tinotenda Kadewere got his Real Mallorca career off to a dream start after scoring on his debut for the Spanish club on Saturday.
After enduring a long wait before making his debut at his new club due to injury, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean striker was on target in Mallorca’s 6-0 win over lower tier side CD Autol in the Copa Del Rey encounter.
Kadewere came on as a second half substitute before netting the team’s sixth goal in the 88th minute.
The goal sealed a dominant victory which sent Mallorca into the second round of the knockout tournament.
Kadewere had to endure a three month wait before making his first appearance at Mallorca following his switch to the Spanish top flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.
The Warriors international was supposed to make his debut in early September but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.
He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s last two La Liga matches.