Spar Bonsa Cancer fun walk set for September

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE seventh edition of the Spar Bonsa Cancer fun walk will take place on 14 September at Buster’s Sports Club in Hillside, Bulawayo.

This year’s segment is held under the theme ‘Going back to our roots. One step at a time’.

The event, which was launched in 2013, was formed with the intention of raising much-needed funds for patients living with cancer and those who require palliative care and medical treatment.

Marketing, Public Relations Officer and Events manager of the walk, Priscilla Lambert urged Bulawayo residents and other people who live outside the City of Kings to come in their numbers in support of the event.

“I encourage members of the public to come and support our family fun walk, run and cycling to help raise funds for those living with cancer in the Bulawayo community and surrounding areas,” Lambert told our reporter.

It is a 7.6 kilometre event which involves walking, running and cycling disciplines around the Hillside area. The races start and finish at Busters Sports Club and passing Spar Bonsa (the event’s main sponsor) in the process.

Since its inception in 2013, the event has been getting huge responses in the number of people participating throughout the years. Its inaugural edition had 430 walkers and last year’s segment saw over 3500 people participating in walking, running and cycling in total.

“Come in your previous year’s t-shirts, peak caps and wristbands or dress in any colour which represents a cancer you choose to raise awareness in,” Lambert urged participants.

Lots of entertainment including a live band called Band Fusion will keep the crowd entertained.

“The event is also part of the Spar Bonsa’s Social Community Responsibility. We want to assist those living with cancer within Bulawayo, as many of our loyal customers and their families and friends are being affected by this deadly disease,” Lambert added.

Pre-registration starts at Spar Bonsa Cecil Avenue on 6 September up to 13 September.

Registration will cost ZWL 10.00 per person, an amount which is accepted in cash, ecocash and on swipe.