Speaker Mudenda mulls crafting of DNA law

By Bulawayo Correspondent

PARLIAMENT is contemplating crafting a law that will guide DNA testing in the country, Speaker Jacob Mudenda has revealed.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting with Matabeleland based Civic Society organisations and journalists Tuesday, Mudenda said National University of Science and Technology (NUST) officials raised the importance of DNA law when he visited the institution on Monday.

”I was at NUST and the university raised the issue of secrecy of the DNA results and how can the university handle that and how are the results publicised?

“The law must be there to pave way for such a process, and I agreed with the university and we shall have a process of coming up with that law.

“So, there is Nust there. They did not write a petition, but they presented an oral petition during my visit there,” said Mudenda.

The government is also working on a law that will guide the process of exhumations of the remains of Gukurahundi victims in Matabeleland and Midlands with the university also expected to conduct the genetic studies.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave traditional chiefs the green light to lead the process of the exhumations and reburial of Gukurahundi victims.

“Genetic studies will assist us in a big way as we exhume a number of our fallen heroes in various parts of this country and outside whose relatives want their bodies exhumed. The same will apply to the victims of the Gukurahundi incident,” he said.

The Speaker also revealed that parliament will very soon have a 24-hour television station dedicated to only parliamentary proceedings.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by representatives of various civil society organisations and journalists from the region.