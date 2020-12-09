Special School Pleads For Help As Amid Donor Fatigue

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimcare Sharon Cohen Special School in Chitungwiza has made an appeal for help from well-wishers as the economy continues to make the going tough for the teachers and students.

This comes at a time the country is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic which has caused more suffering for many families across the world.

The school is located in the heart of the dormitory town and caters for over 80 students with special needs.

It’s headmistress, Baleka Kunyeda said they were in need of urgent help because the economy has been harsh.

“Our borehole has broken down and we require one urgently because of water challenges in this area, ” she said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

“We also need a new industrial stove because the one we have has broken down. We will be glad if we get some assistance because we want the best for our students.”

Kunyeda said they used to give students two meals a day but can now afford just one.

The students are all day scholars and they now bring breakfast from their homes.

Kunyeda said their “very old bus” now needs a replacement adding the school has also been infested with termites which makes gardening difficult for the students.

The school accommodates children with physical and mental disabilities as well as those with down syndrome, epilepsy, and cerebral pulse.

The late Victor Cohen, the founder of Waverley Empire was its patron and following his death, his two daughters Amanda Berkowitz and Belinda Halfon have taken over the responsibility.

They say the school was named after their late sister Sharon adding, they will continue to honour her through commitment to the school.

The two sisters said their father also wanted the best for the school and pledged to grant his wishes.

“The school was named in memory of our lovely late sister. My late father was the Patron of the school and throughout the years, we have all contributed. It is a beautiful and happy place and very close to our hearts,” said Berkowitz in an interview.

“We care for and look after over 80 special needs children.

“However, since the passing of our father Victor Eric Cohen, necessary funding has been halted and most donors are unable to assist us due to worsening economic situation.

“This is sad beyond belief. For three years they have not enjoyed a Christmas party as we used to do for them.

“This was the highlight of the year. For three years Sharon Cohen School has languished in poverty. No more. Please help us to help them. Any donations are welcome.”

Halfon, on her part, said, “It was my dad’s dream that this school is taken care of and not forgotten as it is so very important”.

“Let’s work together and bring joy into the children’s lives and make a difference,” she said.