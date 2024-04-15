Spectacular Simba Bhora too strong for DeMbare 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

SIMBA Bhora displayed a strong performance defeating giants Dynamos 1-0, maintaining their unbeaten record at Wadzanai Stadium on Sunday.

Dynamos travelled to Shamva seeking their first victory against Simba Bhora since the latter’s promotion to the top flight.

Simba Bhora signalled their intent early, putting pressure on Dynamos’ defence.

In the 18th minute, Walter Musona nearly opened the scoring with a well-curled shot that struck the upright.

Dynamos’ first real chance came in the 27th minute when Donald Mudadi’s shot was saved by debutant goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

On the verge of halftime, a mistake by Dynamos’ midfield was punished.

Simba Bhora skipper Musona slotted home the winning goal from a Tichaona Chipunza assist.

Musona’s goal proved enough to secure all three points for the Shamva side.

Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya expressed his delight with the win over his former club.

“It is exciting. I am very excited. We were not playing a small team and I think Dynamos came and showed that they are not a small team. We saw that in the first half tactically they were superior to us especially in the midfield.

“Overall an impressive performance although there is room for improvement and then again it is a third win on the dot, ” said Ndiraya.

In a bid to stage a comeback, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe introduced substitutes Alexander Mandinyenya and Keith Madera in the second half.

However, their efforts proved futile against a determined Simba Bhora side.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe blamed their blunt strike force for the loss.

“We lost the game as you can see we tried all means to dominate the first half we tried to create a lot of chances but if there is no one who is clinical then you can play the whole 90 minutes if you do koto score you just need one mistake and you’re punished,” said Mangombe.

Meanwhile, in Harare, CAPS United came from behind to secure a one-all stalemate against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro