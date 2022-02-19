Spiking Rape Cases Worry Police

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concerns over the high number of rape cases reported this month so far amid indications most such crimes are being perpetrated by guardians in charge of minors.

In an official statement, the ZRP said they had received numerous reports of rape cases from different parts of the country.

“ZRP is concerned with cases of rape received by the police in some parts of the country where grandfathers, landlords and cousin brothers are cited as suspects,” ZRP said.

On February 10, 2022, the ZRP received a report of a rape case where a five-year-old child was allegedly raped by her grandfather as they walked to their vegetable garden in Janke Village, Lupane.

In another case, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was allegedly raped in her bedroom by her grandfather on February 12, 2022 at Mashaba Village, Guyu.

A 14-year-old juvenile was raped by her landlord (42) on February 14, 2022 at Pumula Old, Bulawayo.

In a related case, Police in Jambezi received a report of rape on February 15, in which a thirteen-year-old mentally challenged juvenile was raped by her cousin brother on an unknown date in 2021 at Cheumba Village.

The ZRP urged relatives of victims to quickly report cases of rape and not try to sweep them under the carpet.