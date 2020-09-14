Sports ministry proposes ‘mini league’ return for Zim football

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo Monday revealed the Sports Ministry proposed a return of football in mini league format as efforts to bring the popular sport back gather pace.

He was speaking at a press conference in Harare on the country’s state of preparedness for the return of football activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kamambo made it clear football was set for a return with only a few matters waiting to be finalised before official announcement.

Football, which is the most popular sport in the country, has been on hold for the past six months owing to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The game had been classified under “high risk” sports because of its high contact nature.

However, ZIFA made an application last week for exemptions in anticipation of the imminent return of international football. The football authorities proposed that the Premier Soccer League begin mid-next month.

The Sports Commission has made it clear that ZIFA’s application has to meet the requisite guidelines for the safe return to play, which takes into consideration the health and safety of players, officials, fans and all stakeholders.