Spotlight on Zahara’s royalties battle against TS Records over the years

“Mali mali mbangi yezono [money root of all evil/sins.” This is a chorus line from one of the award-winning singer Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana songs released in 2015 to shed light on the troubles of the music industry.

The 36-year-old songstress died on Monday after several weeks in hospital. As her life was being celebrated on Tuesday her vocal fight for “fair” remuneration against her first record label, TS Records, which recorded her first successful album, Loliwe, dominated the headlines.

For years, the musician from Phumlani Village on the outskirts of East London spoke with pain about remuneration under TS records, decrying being underpaid despite her albums flying off the shelves. The record label was owned by businessman and politician Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and entrepreneur Sibusiso Leope, known as DJ Sbu.

Zahara left the label in 2017. Though expressing love and respect for Nciza and DJ Sbu as people who helped her become a household name in SA, over the years the singer spoke about her financial struggles and pinned them on TS Records.

“They still owe me, for real. At the end of the day, they know what they did. They could charge for gigs R80,000 or R120,000 with the full band or R100,000. I used to get R15,000, but even that I had to beg for,” Zahara said in her Channel-O interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill two years ago.