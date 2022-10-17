SPOTTED: Chamisa, wife attend Zimpraise 15th anniversary celebrations

Spread This News

By Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, who has always made his Christian beliefs public, was spotted at award-winning gospel outfit Zimpraise’s 15th anniversary celebrations in Harare, Saturday.

The charismatic politician-cum-lawyer was accompanied by his wife Sithokozile, sitting in the VVIP section reserved for revellers, who paid for tickets before the scrapping of entrance charges.

The opposition leader spent the entire night at the event, leaving after Zimpraise had finished its set.

South African choir, Joyous Celebration, performed for the hundreds in attendance, alongside Michael Mahendere and Mathias Mhere.