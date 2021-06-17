SRC Approves Return Of Cricket, Tennis, Horse Racing, Other Low-Risk Sports

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given green light to 24 sporting disciplines classified as low risk as the sporting sector seeks a return to normalcy.

This followed a fresh ban by the government on all sporting activities and mass gatherings due to a rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The SRC board said in a statement Wednesday that sports associations that have been allowed to operate are expected to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 containment measures.

It said the 24 non-contact sporting disciplines can resume their activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols.

Violations of the health protocols and other stated conditions could result in summary suspension of the sport codes and prosecution of the offending individuals or responsible officials.

The sports codes that have been given the greenlight to resume include archery, angling, cricket, equestrian, polo, shooting, woodball, table tennis, aquatics, bass, cycling, rowing, polocrosse, tennis, triathlon, horse racing, badminton, athletics, chess, draughts, golf, motor sport, lawn bowls and teqball.

“Pursuant to the recently gazetted statutory instrument 170 of 2021, the following sports codes, classified as “low risk” are hereby authorised to resume their activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines,” the SRC said.

“SRC is advising the relevant national sport associations of this development by separate and direct email requiring that they acknowledge and accept the said correspondence and the health protocols and other conditions reiterated therein prior to any such resumption.

“If any of the above activities are carried out at a sports club, or similar facility, bars and changing rooms are to remain closed and any available restaurants authorised to operate are to only accept take-away orders,’’ further said the SRC.

National associations which have been given the green light still need to apply to hold any competitions and the SRC will submit the request to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for approval.

Deadlines for applications are fourteen business days for local competitions and 30 business days prior to the intended travel date for the competition date.

Gyms and other high contact sports like football, boxing, rugby and netball remain suspended.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Gyms shall remain closed. All competitions must however still be applied for separately through the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister for approval.”

The SRC said it is in liaison with sports codes not appearing on the approved list but have critical domestic or international commitments with the respective situations to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Decisions on their ability to resume will be communicated directly to these sports codes.