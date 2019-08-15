SRC bays for Kamambo blood, seeks FIFA nod to fire ZIFA boss

By Sports Reporter

FRESH from its nasty battle with Zimbabwe Cricket which resulted in the country being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has now turned its attention on the local football governing body, ZIFA.

SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa on Thursday wrote to the world football governing body FIFA’s secretary general Fatma Samoura requesting permission to suspend the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board and appoint a normalisation committee.

“The SRC has of today, this 15th August, 2019 written to the Secretary General of FIFA, requesting that FIFA invoke Article (8) (2) of the general provisions of the FIFA statutes to remove from office the entire Zimbabwe Football Association ‘ZIFA’ board and replace it with a Normalisation Committee,” Mlotshwa said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“The SRC has reserved its right, in terms of the same correspondence, to act in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act and suspend and suspend the entire board itself,” he said.

The move by the SRC comes after the country’s sports regulatory body recently wrote to Zifa, demanding explanations over a number of issues, including how the association used its funds before and during the Warriors’ participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

The SRC has also been embroiled in a fight with the leadership at the local cricket governing body after removing the ZC board and its managing director, but later reinstated it after facing resistance from the ICC, who barred country’s men and women’s teams from participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ICC ruled the that the SRC’s actions were a violation of its statues which are against government interference in the administration of the sport, ordering the ZC board to be reinstated before the next meeting on October 8, or else Zimbabwe risked being expelled altogether.

With the cricket issue still a hot topic, the SRC has moved to football but could also face resistance from FIFA, who also do not tolerate government interference in the affairs of its members.

FIFA statutes dictate that member states should “manage their affairs independently with no influence from third parties” and without recourse to solving disputes in civilian courts.