SRC Goes For Broke, Targets ‘Bribe-Taking Zifa Councillors

By Sports Reporter

AFTER successfully suspending the ZIFA board and appointing a new restructuring committee to run the affairs of the local football mother body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has now set its sights on ZIFA councillors.

The local sports regulator revealed that it is set to suspend 23 Zifa councillors accused of accepting inducements from aspiring candidates in the association’s 2018 elections.

SRC’s acting director-general Sebastian Garikai said they have written submissions from the councillors confessing that they accepted money from some of the candidates, including suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo.

The councillors have been given up to Friday, December 24 to show cause why they should not be suspended.

“We are in possession of various statements compiled by the Zimbabwe Republic Police for use on the ongoing criminal trial of ZIFA President, Felton Kamambo. In all of these signed statements, the ZIFA Councillors, copied in this correspondence, all admit to receiving inducements in one form or the other from the above-accused person, as well as other candidates running for office during the December 2018 ZIFA elections,” said Garikai.

The letter dated December 17 was copied to the acting ZIFA chief executive Xolisani Gwesela and the 23 ZIFA councillors.

“In terms of Section 30 of the Sports & Recreation Commission Act, notice is hereby given to the association by the Commission that it intends to suspend from office ALL of the ZIFA Councillors copied in this correspondence. The reason for the intended suspension is that each or all of them have admitted to accepting an inducement, by whatever name, from contestants to an electoral process, especially the current President of ZIFA

“Each of these councillors is hereby requested to show cause why the SRC should not suspend them from office for the reasons aforesaid. They have until Friday 24 December, 12 noon to respond in writing directly to the SRC in respect to the show cause request. Thereafter the SRC shall proceed to pronounce its decision on the matter,” said Garikai.

Accused councillors:

Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko, Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Patrick Hill, Stanslous Nyachowe, Mhloro Tavaziva, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru, Givemore Chidakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Artwell Moyo, Beaullah Msara, Kudakwashe Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba, Ropafadzo Matemavi,Dennis Tshuma, Mehluli Thebe, Francis Ntutha, Andrew Tapela, Pervious Mathe.