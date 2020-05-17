SRC maintains ban on sporting activities

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission insists that all sporting activities remain banned in the country due to the coronavirus despite conflicting statements from the body and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday.

The Sports Ministry appeared to suggest that it had given the green light for some sporting disciplines to resume their activities as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic after classifying the sport codes from low risk, medium risk and high risk.

Non-contact sporting codes such as cricket, swimming, athletics, tennis, golf, rowing, shooting, chess, motor sport and cycling, where physical distancing is possible, are among the low risk disciplines.

The medium risk sports according to the ministry include triathlon, lawn bowls, weightlifting and gymnastics while football, rugby, wrestling, boxing, basketball, netball and handball feature among the high-risk sport codes.

The SRC however revealed that the classification of the various sports codes was only the beginning of consultations taking place between the country’s supreme sports governing body and national sports associations on the possible controlled resumption of sporting activities in the country.

In statement, the SRC said the ban on sporting action, which came into force on March 19 is still in place.

“The Sport and Recreation Commission wishes to advise members of the public that the prohibition of sport and recreational activities has not been lifted at all,” the SRC said.

“Presently, and pursuant to a directive from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, SRC is undertaking a consultative process with all the registered national sports federations falling under its jurisdiction regarding the POSSIBLE staggered resumption of certain activities under terms and conditions to be agreed.

“This consultative process has not yet been completed. At its conclusion, the appropriate recommendations will be made to the Ministry for its further consideration.

“Therefore, pending any formal announcement from Government regarding the resumption of sport and other forms of recreation. It must be emphasised that all these activities remain prohibited, with offenders liable for prosecution.”