SRC reinstates some members of the Zifa board, Kamambo remains suspended

By Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has lifted its suspension on some ZIFA board members in a bid to convince the world football governing body FIFA to lift the country’s ban from international.

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe from international competitions in February, citing government interference in the running of the national federation.

This followed the suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive committee in November last year by the SRC over several charges including alleged sexual harassment of female referees and failure to account for public funds.

Fifa insists that they would only lift the country’s suspension upon the reinstatement of all the suspended Zifa officials.

However, the Zifa went on to revoke Kamambo’s mandate while reinstating other board members during their extraordinary congress in April.

Board members Philemon Machana and Brighton Malandule also had their mandates revoked.

Farai Jere, Barbra Chikosi and Sugar Chagonda were spared the cull while Zifa vice-president Gift Banda was appointed the acting president of the country’s football governing body.

The SRC on Wednesday endorsed the decision by the Zifa congress by reinstating some members of the Zifa board although the trio of Kamambo, Machana and Malandule remain suspended.

“The SRC hereby advises the public that following the outcome of the ZIFA extraordinary general congress held on 23rd April 2022, and the subsequent dismissal, with costs, of the appeals of Messrs. Mamutse, Kamambo, Malandule and Machana against their suspension by the SRC by the Administrative Court, the Commission has resolved that:-

“(i) That the suspensions of Mrs. Barbara Chikosi and Messrs. Farai Jere and Sugar Chagonda,

have been lifted with immediate effect.

(ii) That the reinstatement of Hon. Gift Banda as ZIFA Vice-President, by the ZIFA Congress during

its EGM at its extraordinary general congress of 23rd April, 2022, has been noted – Hon. Banda

was never the subject of any suspension from the SRC.

“(iii) That the appointment of Hon. Gift Banda as Interim President of ZIFA by the ZIFA Congress

during its EGM aforesaid, is duly noted.

“The lifting of the suspensions is based on specific undertakings given to the SRC by members of the

ZIFA delegation in their meeting of 29th April 2022 with the Board of Commissioners.

“Those undertakings have been reduced to writing and constitute an elaboration of a roadmap, previously made available to the SRC by FIFA on 6th December 2021.

The SRC said its restructuring committee which was set up to review the game’s structures that include the ZIFA constitution and oversee a forensic audit of ZIFA finances would soon make its findings public.

“The SRC Board Committee on ZIFA Restructuring is at a point where certain of its recommendations require to be placed before ZIFA formally. The lifting of the ZIFA suspension will aid in this important process, particularly in regard to the implementation of key reforms.”