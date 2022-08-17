St. George’s College T20 tourney makes a comeback after Covid-19 induced absence

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOME of Zimbabwe’s top schools, St. Andrews College of Grahamstown, South Africa and Windhoek High of Namibia will from August 25 to 28, 2022 battle it out at the St. George’s College Smashing T20 cricket tournament.

The CABS sponsored tournament makes a return, this year, following a two year Covid-19 induced absence.

Lomagundi College, Hellenic Academy, St. John’s College, Peterhouse Boys, Falcon College, Prince Edward, Churchill and Christian Brothers College will take part.

St. George’s coach Denford Kumundati said he was looking forward to it after the long break.

“It is going to be exciting to see the boys once again on the field. I can not wait to enjoy the good cricketing environment. As a coach, I am looking forward to the T20s after such a long break with Covid-19,” said Kumundati.

St. Andrews College of Grahamstown is expected to bring two teams to the tournament.

“It was quite depressing to miss this event in the last few years. This a major event on the schools calendar in Zimbabwe, a platform to groom future stars. The quality of the cricket on show in this tournament is unbelievable,” said former Chevrons pace bowler David Mutendera, who is now in charge of Harare’s St. John’s.

Before Covid-19, St. George’s T20 tournament had become a popular catchment area for cricketing talent.