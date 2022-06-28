JUST IN: Tsonzo high school headmaster suspended over disappearance of student 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ST. Matthias Tsonzo high school headmaster, Maxwell Sambona has been suspended in connection with the controversial disappearance of student, Livingstone Sunhwa who is now believed to be dead.

Sambona, according to the State media, has been suspended pending finalisation of government investigations into the matter.

Manicaland Provincial education director (PED), Richard Gabaza confirmed.

“Yes, we have suspended the headmaster (Mr Maxwell Sambona). As a ministry, we are equally concerned, and we really want to get to the bottom of the matter by looking into a number of grey areas that we feel are not clear.

“The reason for the suspension of the headmaster is to pave the way for the smooth flow of investigations.”

Sunhwa was released into the hands of Sambona on December 6 by the police after being held for stealing snacks from the school’s tuckshop.

He was never seen or heard from after they left the police camp.

Sunhwa was due to sit for his Ordinary level exams when he was released.

Sambona has since been accused of being the main suspect over the teen’s disappearance based on how he handled the case.

He did not tell the Sunhwa family that Livingstone was missing, and the matter only came to light after his sibling called their mother.

The matter was however swept under the carpet before Livingstone’s parents raised alarm on social media.

Remains believed to be of Livingstone were found in a bushy area, about a kilometer from the school, by a search party that included the police and socialites last Friday.

Postmortem results are yet to be released.