Stadia crisis forces indefinite suspension of PSL matches 

ZIMBABWE’S Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the suspension of all topflight league games with immediate effect due to the stadium crisis in the country.

The PSL season is expected to resume on July 1.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the PSL said the suspension is due to the ongoing maintenance on water reticulation at National Sports Stadium in the capital.

The National Sports Stadium is currently the only facility in Harare approved to host PSL matches while renovations at Rufaro Stadium have been progressing at a snail pace.

Since the start of the season, the National Sports Stadium has been hosting at least four games per week, which has taken a toll on the facilities.

Recent images of the poor state of the facility’s toilets were trending on social media.

In a statement the league’s secretariat which is headed by veteran football administrator Kenny Ndebele said they had decided to suspend all league matches to allow completion of all maintenance work at stadiums around tbe country.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023,” the league said.

“This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Dakubbva Stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.”

