Stadia crisis forces PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

By Sport Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League has moved the commencing date for the 2024 league season to March 9.

Initially, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League was scheduled to kick off this weekend on March 2 but the ongoing stadia crisis in the country is the setback.

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL Championship will commence on the 9th of March 2024.

This has been necessitated by the need to ensure that we have safe, secure and adequate venues to host Castle Lager PSL matches.

“We look forward to a competitive and exciting 2024 season,” said PSL via a press statement released on Monday.

The stadia crisis has been an untreated ulcer in the topflight league, last year the league was forced to go to a halt to pave the way for renovations of some match venues around the country.

At the present moment, Harare only has Magaya’s The Heart Stadium ready for league action, with hope lying on Rufaro stadium renovations to be completed so that it can be the second option.

The giant National Sports Stadium which was the only functioning venue for Harare teams last season is closed for renovations, with the government saying it is targeting to make it ready for the coming World Cup Qualifiers match for the Warriors in June.

In Mutare, Manica Diamonds might be forced to use Gibbo Stadium in Triangle since Sakubva Stadium’s renovations are still ongoing.

The situation leaves Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Baobab stadium, FC Platinum’s Mandava, Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo and Hwange’s Colliery as the only stadiums ready for league action.