Stanbic Bank In Thrust To Make Dreams Possible

By Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has launched a new tag line that is aimed at expressing a commitment to helping its customers realise their dreams as it promises to be a financial partner that works with their stakeholders to make dreams come true.

The bank’s new tag line, IT CAN BE was launched yesterday in a series of online videos on social media and a new press campaign.

Speaking in one of the launch videos, Stanbic Bank chief executive, Joshua Tapambgwa, explained their move to this new brand positioning by Standard Bank Group was driven by their aim to help fellow Africans achieve their dreams.

“For the past 10 years we have been supporting clients in Moving Forward, and now we believe it is time to make the leap and facilitate the realisation of dreams. As a financial partner with a focus on Africa, our goal is to realise the potential in every African dream. Achieving your dreams could be the igniter of another’s and that is how we drive Africa’s growth”, said Tapambgwa.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary holds a strong investment banking portfolio which has seen major deals in power, telecommunications, mining, and agricultural sectors in Zimbabwe come to light. Led by their purpose, ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth’, the financial institution continues to find new ways of making African dreams come true.

Tapambgwa called on Africans to be excited about the future and become change-makers in order to make dreams possible. “We must be inventive, bold, curious, knowledgeable, and responsive” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Tapambgwa said that it is the bank’s priority to continuously strategise around the customer’s long-term goals and needs, including providing the necessary support to sustain their livelihoods and aspirations even through this difficult time.

“If ever there has been urgency to make dreams come true, now is the best time because people’s dreams and hopes seem to have been put on hold, but it is our belief that dreams should not die and we are committing to working together with our customers to make it happen, because if we work together, then definitely, it can be”