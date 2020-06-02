STANBIC In Countrywide Distribution Of US$200 000 Hospital Equipment

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

STANBIC Bank has kick-started its distribution of US$200 000 worth of equipment to health institutions across the country for use by frontline workers in the fight against the menacing Covid-19.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary pledged to purchase equipment to help fight Covid-19 in April and has now taken delivery of US$200 000 worth of material.

This includes 32 500 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) comprising suits, face masks, shields and goggles, 2 400 PCR tests and 3 000 sanitisers.

Five ventilators are expected in the country later this month.

The bank is also drilling two boreholes, one each in Harare and Bulawayo, in a bid to assist communities with water supply during this difficult time.

Stanbic handed over 200 suits, 1 500 masks, 300 N95 masks, 50 face shields, 200 goggles and 2000 gloves to the soon-to-be-opened St Anne’s Hospital in Harare Friday.

The hospital, which is one of the health institutions designated to attend to Covid-19 patients, is due to receive a ventilator this month.

The remainder of the equipment is to be handed over to Wilkins, Gweru provincial, Thorngrove, Masvingo provincial, and Mutare Infectious diseases hospitals this week.

Stanbic Bank’s non-executive board members donated ZW$282 700 from their personal funds to the hospital.

Speaking at the handover event, non-executive board member Nellie Tiyago said the financial institution fully supports the frontline workers who face the pandemic first hand at their workstations.

“There are many frontline workers and we appreciate their efforts and we are here to support the medical front liners who can in no way escape or avoid this war as they are the backbone of the survival of our people even when we are not in times of crisis,” she said.

“Our healthcare workers cannot function without the personal protective equipment and we appreciate the risk involved when discharging their duties.”

Tiyago said Stanbic Bank is pleased to play its part by following government in mitigating the spread of the virus while keeping essential services up and running.

“We have seen frontline workers from various sectors serve our people with so much courage and hope, their commitment has given us the strength to join to be in the fight by staying at home to protect them and ourselves,” she said.

St Anne’s Hospital representative, Sister Mary said the donation was the boost needed to breath life into the medical centre.

“We are really grateful to Stanbic Bank for this donation. It gives us comfort that the hospital will open well-resourced and ready to play its part in fighting Covid-19. This hospital will receive middle line and critical care patients and the staff will need PPEs hence our gratitude to Stanbic Bank for availing these,” she said.