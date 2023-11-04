Stanbic introduces game-changing cash deposit machines

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LEADING financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Limited has introduced game-changing cash deposit machines that enable clients to access the service without the assistance of a bank teller.

A communiqué published by the company says the machines allow anyone to deposit cash into a Stanbic Bank account at any time of the day, round the clock, whether it is a working day or a weekend including Sundays.

Speaking on the latest innovation, Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Private Banking (PPB), Nelson Muhau said the state-of-the-art cash deposit machines can be utilised without a bank representative or teller by simply following the promptings once one starts the process of depositing.

“The game-changing machines have a variety of benefits, chief among them being 24 hours and 7 days (24/7) access to deposit; safe, fast and effective bulk deposit services with real-time updating of one’s balance, convenience and support through our various 24-hour customer service platforms,” said Muhau.

He said the machines are currently available in the following branches, Harare (Nelson Mandela, Samora Machel Msasa, Belgravia, Borrowdale and Southerton); Bulawayo (JMN Nkomo and Belmont Branches); Gweru and Mutare.

“The machines are designed for pure convenience; our customers will not have to worry about missing the official bank operating hours to make their deposits. Additionally, they can deposit even on Sunday without any hustle or pressure,” said Muhau.

Stanbic Bank clients no longer need to enter the banking halls as the machines are situated next to ATMs and the depositing process is self-service, while there will be a security guard in attendance for the protection of depositors.

Muhau said the machines were part of Stanbic’s strategy for innovation underpinned by digitisation and underscored that the group’s subsidiary adopted a digitisation strategy aimed at staying on the pulse of future technological advancements needs which birthed the cash deposits machines idea.

The bank’s digitization exercise is in line with worldwide technological advancement trends within the financial and non-financial institutions aimed at enhancing ease of banking to its customers.