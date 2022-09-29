Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival returns with a bang; over 30 artistes to showcase talent

Janet Manyowa will feature at this year's edition of Jacaranda Festival

By Darlington Gatsi

It is back and promises to be a banger.

Zimbabwe’s biggest music fiesta, the Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival will make its optimum return this year after a restricted attendance last year, owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The 2022 edition will witness over 30 artists, who will throng the stage for three days at Old Hararians Sports Club.

In a statement, organisers Ngoma Nehosho was upbeat ahead of the gala as it bounces back with a new headline sponsor, Stanbic Bank.

“The 7th, 8th and 9th of October 2022 we will be back outdoors at Old Hararians Sports Club for performances by a line up of over 30 music acts from the region.

“The lineup has been carefully curated to bring the most diverse presentation of music in a way that will see everyone finding it difficult to choose a single day to attend, we urge festival goers to clear their calendars for a weekend of celebration through music.

“The past two years have seen us not being able to build our big festival stage in Harare, but we are looking forward to hosting music lovers over 3 solid days,” reads the statement.

The event has attracted regional superstars that are billed to complement local acts in a potential thriller.

Enzo Ishall and Janet Manyowa are some of the local crooners that will grace this year’s edition.

South African disc jockeys, Zinhle, Fresh, Zakes Bantwini, Zonke and Bongo Muffin are expected to trailblaze, adding the cherry on top.

The music festival returns with an added flavour that will see it running for five days with the first two dedicated to artists’ emancipation.

“The festival will run from the 5th of October to the 9th of October 2022. The first two days are set aside for the annual music conference that will be held at The Venue in Avondale Harare,” said the organisers.

“Educational aspect of the music festival has become a very critical part of the annual event as it is designed to avail those involved in the creative economy to meet and also to learn about how they can effectively participate on the global scene as business people in entertainment.

“This year, we will have speakers from South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

“Topics to be covered will include music production, intellectual property matters with a focus on music, how to effectively take part in regional and international festival stages and financial literacy classes presented by experts.”