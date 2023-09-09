Spread This News

Star Africa hails tight monetary policy, records growth across segments

By Alois Vinga

LISTED sugar producer, Star Africa Corporation Limited (SACL) has acknowledged the impact of a tight monetary policy stance by authorities on the back of defying the odds after recording cross-cutting growth across all segments.

Presenting the performance for the period ended March 31, 2023, SACL CEO, Rungamo Mbire commended the efforts employed to keep inflationary pressures at sustainable levels.

“While month-on-month inflation increased to double-digit figures from June 2022, tight fiscal and monetary policies announced in June 2022 brought some semblance of stability into the market as exchange rate volatility, which is a key source of inflationary pressure in Zimbabwe, has decreased, compared with the pre-July 2022 period,” he said.

However, since last year authorities have remained vigilant by maintaining the policy stance which has seen the local currency recovering by almost 40% against the US$ since the latter part of the year’s first half period.

During the period, revenue increased by 317%, from ZWL10,2billion recorded in the prior year to ZWL 42,5 billion, while operating profit increased by 26%, from ZWL1,7billion to ZWL2,2billion.

At Country Choice Foods (CCF) products continued to dominate the market on the back of competitive pricing which has positioned the unit’s products among the most affordable in the market.

Consequently, sales volumes increased by 9%, from prior year’s 1,879 tonnes to 2,048 tonnes. The growth in sales volumes was supported by an improvement in the production of sugar specialties, from 1,920 tonnes last year to 2,140 tons in the year under review.

The properties business segment improved significantly with ZWL337,5 million of rental income being recorded, compared with ZWL162,2million in the prior year with the unit recovering significantly from prior year on the back of the Covid 19 pandemic easing.

“The Zimbabwe Dollar has regained value after a steep depreciation in June 2023. The tight monetary and fiscal policies enacted in May 2023, if maintained, are expected to bring more stability to the market.

“The global economic outlook continues to be weighed down by interest rate hikes by most central banks and the negative spill-over effects from the Russia- Ukraine conflict,” added Mbire.