Stars return to boost Zimbabwe for Netherlands ODIs

By icc-cricket.com

Zimbabwe have named a full-strength squad which features their premier players including Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl for the ODI series against Netherlands, all set to commence from 21 March.

While Raza and Burl are back from franchise cricket commitments abroad, the Chevrons have also been boosted by the return of Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Williams, Chatara and Muzarabani are all coming off injuries.

Williams fractured his finger in January, while Chatara had suffered a thigh muscle injury in the same month. Muzarabani had been sidelined since last November when his quadriceps injury flared up during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Though both teams are out of contention for a direct qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this series can serve as a preparing point for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The Qualifier will take place in Zimbabwe in June-July this year.

Head Coach Dave Houghton was pleased to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal, “It’s great to have the whole team back and everyone fighting fit. It’s naturally our intention to win the series,” Houghton added. “ However, in doing so, it is also an opportunity to try out different combinations to achieve that goal, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament.”

Zimbabwe squad for the ODI series:

Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Fixtures

1st ODI: 21 March

2nd ODI: 23 March

3rd ODI: 25 March

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe and start at 9:30AM local time.