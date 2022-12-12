Startups with diverse founders receive training on how to attract investors

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A venture capital workshop organised by the US Embassy in partnership with Eight2Five Innovation Hub has supported entrepreneurs and start-ups to grow and empower themselves through life changing training.

Venture capital is a form of private equity and a type of financing that investors provide to start-up companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential.

The workshop held in Harare recently was another initiative aimed at stimulating productivity and creating opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs and start-ups who desire to onboard investors.

Apart from seeking venture capital, Dawn Batts, the Director of Growth Capital for Techtown Detroit, an entrepreneurial hub , said there was a need for entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses whether they want investors or not.

Batts’ hub helps Detroit-based entrepreneurs achieve the vision and goals of their businesses.

“It’s not always about profits that should drive the business that attracts investors. Mostly it’s about the social impact that start-ups pursue,” said Batts.

The workshop presented an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn how to work with investors to grow their businesses and build strong networks.

Attendees were also taught how to identify budding competitors in markets.

The workshop also addressed proposed solutions to concerns of competitive alternatives that investors might jump on.

Batts has over two decades of experience analysing business opportunities, developing and implementing strategic plans, and managing their subsequent operations and compliance processes.

Her diverse professional experiences and research have led to her solutions-based approach in addressing the myriad of factors causing the economic disparity between women and men.

The Eight2Five Hub continues to empower and train young entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners and small businesses.

Such a workshop is part of the Hub’s mandate and they continue to give innovators and business owners endless opportunities for growth.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) fast operationalising, local businesses and start-ups are looking for fresh lines of credit to exploit business opportunities on the continental trading bloc and this workshop by Eight2Five Hub was a step toward achieving this.

Old Mutual’s Eight2Five Hub is open to anyone with a vision and idea to grow a business or innovate.