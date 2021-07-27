Starving Epworth Residents Beg Gvt for Food 

This Epworth structure is shared by at least three families

By Thandiwe Garusa

RESIDENTS of Harare’s biggest slum, Epworth, say they are at the point of starvation and are begging for food handouts from government.

One resident, Ruth Muchineripi (60) told Newzimbabwe.com in an interview Monday they are struggling to get two meals a day.

“Please give us food, we are dying of hunger. We only eat once a day in the evening and once in a while, we eat two meals and sometimes we are forced to use a very small pot which is not even enough for the family,” Muchineripi said.

“Government promised to give us food when the lockdown started in last but up to now we haven’t received anything, except a few community members who were given $3 each and that was that,” she said.

Another resident, Abednico Mupase said: “These days because of curfew and lockdown restrictions, we cannot go to town for work and it’s really hard to put food on the table for my family, government must help us.”

Another desperate resident who refused to be named said unless government intervenes, they would soon be in serious trouble. He passionately begged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to help.

“Mr President, Mr President, Mr President, how many times have I called your name. Tioneiwo (please help us),” he said.

The residents also expressed concern over their children who have no access to online learning as schools remain closed due to surging covid-19 cases.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has since warned indicated that food insecurity levels have risen sharply this year against the backdrop of Covid-19 induced economic hardships.