Starving Epworth Residents Beg Gvt for Food 
This Epworth structure is shared by at least three families

27th July 2021 ,
By Thandiwe  Garusa

RESIDENTS of Harare’s biggest slum, Epworth, say they are at the point of starvation and are begging for food handouts from government.

One resident, Ruth Muchineripi (60) told Newzimbabwe.com in an interview Monday they are struggling to get two meals a day.
“Please give us food, we are dying of hunger. We only eat once a day in the evening  and once in a while, we eat two meals and sometimes we are forced to  use a very small pot which is not even enough for the family,” Muchineripi said.
“Government promised to give us food when the lockdown  started in last but up to now we haven’t  received anything, except a few community  members who were given $3 each and that was that,” she said.
Another resident, Abednico Mupase said: “These days because  of curfew and lockdown restrictions, we cannot go to town for work  and it’s  really hard to put food on the table for my family, government  must help us.”
Another desperate resident  who refused to be named said unless government intervenes, they would soon be in serious trouble. He passionately begged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to help.
“Mr President, Mr President, Mr President, how many times have I called your name. Tioneiwo (please help us),”  he said.
The residents also expressed concern over their children  who have no access to online learning as schools remain  closed due to surging  covid-19  cases.
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has since warned indicated that  food insecurity levels have risen sharply this year against the backdrop of Covid-19  induced economic  hardships.

